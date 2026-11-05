undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
FDA Grants Priority Review to Zanubrutinib Plus Rituximab for Previously Untreated MCL
6 days ago
If approved, the combination would be the first chemotherapy-free, Bruton tyrosine kinase inhibitor–based regimen for adults with newly diagnosed mantle cell lymphoma (MCL). The FDA accepted and granted priority review to the supplemental new drug application for zanubrutinib (Brukinsa; BeOne Medicines) in combination with rituximab (Rituxan; Genentech) for the treatment of adult patients with previously untreated mantle cell lymphoma (MCL). If approved, the regimen would be the first and only chemotherapy-free, Bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor–based option for this population.1.