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Tennessee Titans 2026 Mr. Football semifinalists announced
By Rick Russo,7 days ago
Fifty high-school football players are receiving honor as semifinalists for the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football awards. This prestigious honor awards both player & school, combining on-field excellence with classroom success and off-the-field exceptional character. What Happens Next. The fifty semifinalists will be narrowed down to thirty on November 24 via...