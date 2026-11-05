undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Five-Star Cherif Millogo Commits to Kentucky, Set to Become Tallest Player in Program History
By Blain Brooks,7 days ago
Mark Pope has landed his biggest recruit yet, and that’s not just because of his ranking!. On Wednesday, Kentucky earned a commitment from Cherif Millogo, a five-star big man that will arrive in Lexington and immediately become the tallest player in program history, standing at 7-foot-4 and boasting a 7-foot-8 wingspan.
3