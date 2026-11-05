undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Search warrants reveal Cedar City authorities reopened infant death investigation tied to abuse case
By Tracie Sullivan,7 days ago
An investigation into a Cedar City baby’s injuries led police to reopen the case of her infant brother’s unexplained death in October 2024. The children’s parents, Trevor Dean Noffsinger, 22, and Mariah Faith Calapp, 21, were arrested Nov. 3 on suspicion of seven counts each of aggravated child abuse, all first-degree felonies, involving their 4-month-old daughter.