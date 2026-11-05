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First Look: Shola Blends Indian Fare with Texas Barbecue
By Ruvani de Silva,7 days ago
In Austin’s glitzy carousel of a restaurant scene, Laila Bazahm may be a relatively new face, but she’s already proven herself one to watch—if you can keep up with her incredible pace. On the cusp of opening her third venture in four years under her Guerilla Dining Concepts restaurant group, Bazahm is channeling the energy of London’s desi pubs. These spaces where South Asian cuisine meets British pub culture have spiked in popularity in the UK, but Bazahm is doing it Texas style. Shola, which opens on Nov. 13, will blend regional Indian flavors and cooking methods with traditional Texas barbecue. A fusion perhaps best illustrated by the classic Oyler smoker sharing space and contents with an open grill and a clay tandoor in the former Grizzelda’s restaurant on Tillery Street.