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FPL Gameweek 10 Captain Picks: Who Should You Captain?
By Elvis,6 days ago
As we head into Gameweek 10 of the 2026/27 Fantasy Premier League campaign, selecting the right captaincy pick can be the catalyst for a major green arrow. With European fixtures stretching squads mid-week and several mismatch opportunities emerging across the top flight, managers have a compelling mix of reliable premiums, dynamic form attackers, and defensive upside punts to choose from. Below is our breakdown of the premier GW10 FPL captaincy pick options to help you make the ultimate armband decision before the deadline.