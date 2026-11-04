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Village purchases new truck, plans for tax levy
By Rachel LeBeane,3 days ago
MT. AUBURN — The Village of Mt. Auburn held a regular meeting on Tuesday, November 3, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. in the Village Hall. Following discussion at the October board meeting where the purchase of a new village truck was approved, the Board approved the purchase Tuesday night. The original truck was listed at $115,915.63, but the Village received a Ford Rebate that brought the cost down to $111,415.63. The Board also approved making an ordinance to finalize the purchase just to cover their legal requirements, since there was some uncertainty on what the state statute would be for the Village purchasing the vehicle out right instead of using a lease agreement or a contract to buy it.