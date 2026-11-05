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Gluesenkamp Perez reaffirms moderate, working class message with most decisive win yet
By Oregon Public Broadcasting,7 days ago
The race between Democratic U.S. Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez and Republican state Sen. John Braun for Washington’s competitive 3rd Congressional District appeared to be neck-and-neck for weeks leading up to Nov. 3. But ultimately, the Southwest Washington Democrat won reelection — possibly with her largest margin to date.