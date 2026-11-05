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This Week’s Election Results Open The Door To Expanding Cannabis Legalization Across The US (Op-Ed)
By Marijuana Moment,4 days ago
“The 2026 election didn’t legalize cannabis in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Texas, North Carolina or Georgia. But it changed the political conditions under which those decisions will be made.”. Cannabis legalization was on the ballot in far more states than voters might have realized on Election Day. While it was literally...