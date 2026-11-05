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Newsom Moves to Empty California’s Death Row by Commuting 548 Sentences
By Scott ShaferJared Servantez,7 days ago
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that he will commute the sentences of all 548 people on California’s death row to life without the possibility of parole. The governor, who instituted a moratorium on executions two months after he took office, said he made the move based on a moral opposition to state-sanctioned killing and a belief that it undermines the foundation of California’s legal system. He had been weighing the decision for months.