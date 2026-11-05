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Blues Visit Devils on Thursday Night at Prudential Center
By Ball Exclusives Staff,6 days ago
The St. Louis Blues visit the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on Thursday, Nov. 5, with the puck set to drop at 7:00 p.m. ET. New Jersey is 10-5-0 and comes in off a 4-3 home win over the Oilers on Tuesday, Nov. 3. The Devils average 3.40 goals and 32.7 shots per game, and they allow 2.87 goals and 24.5 shots per game. Their penalty kill sits at 67.6 percent, with 11 power-play goals allowed this season.