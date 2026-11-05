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19-year-old elected to Massachusetts House, knocking off 16-year incumbent
By 7 News WHDH,7 days ago
BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Daniel Darris-O’Connor may have just graduated high school last year, but the 19-year-old says he’s ready to get to work on Beacon Hill. Darris-O’Connor, a Democrat, unseated 16-year Republican incumbent Marc Lombardo to become the new Representative for the 22nd Middlesex District, defeating him by less than 500 votes.