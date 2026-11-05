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From Grapes to Almonds: Ways One Grower Is Finding Firmer Ground
By Paul Rusnak,5 days ago
Blake Wilbur, assistant farm manager at Proplant Transplanting and Western sales manager at Kula Bio, learned farming from the bottom up. This fourth-gen grower started by following transplanters, furrow irrigating, and being a part of harvest crews. That hands-on experience provided the understanding of a family business built around custom transplanting.
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