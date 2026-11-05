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Two Del City probationary police officers fired following separate misconduct investigations
By Cassidy Mudd,7 days ago
DEL CITY, Okla. - Two probationary Del City police officers have been fired following separate misconduct incidents in October, according to the Del City Police Department. One officer was terminated following an internal investigation into allegations of harassment involving an ex-girlfriend. The other was fired after being arrested on marijuana possession-related charges while attending a police training academy.
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