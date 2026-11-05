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Canucks Visit Jets on Thursday Night at Canada Life Centre
By Ball Exclusives Staff,7 days ago
The Vancouver Canucks visit the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 8:00 p.m. ET at Canada Life Centre. Vancouver enters at 3-13-1 after a 5-4 home loss to the Ducks on Tuesday, Nov. 3. The Canucks score 3.00 goals per game but allow 4.53, and opponents average 31.4 shots per game against them while Vancouver averages 21.6. Their penalty kill sits at 63.2 percent, with 21 power-play goals against this season, and the power play has produced 12 goals.