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Affinity Linux Port Is in Active Development, Canva Confirms
By Editorials,6 days ago
Canva has confirmed the Affinity Linux version is in active development, with no release date, no packaging details and Android still ruled out. Canva confirmed Tuesday that an Affinity Linux version is in active development, answering a request users have made for years. The news did not arrive through a press release or a blog post. It came as a reply on X to people asking about Linux support, in the account’s usual tone: “Take a deep breath, because we’re about to spill the tea. Affinity is coming to Linux; it’s in active development, but we’ve got no ETA to spill just yet.”