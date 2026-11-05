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TxDOT brings pedestrian safety campaign to Texarkana following daylight saving time
6 days ago
TEXARKANA, Texas. — As earlier sunsets bring darker evening commutes following the end of daylight saving time, state transportation officials are urging drivers and pedestrians to exercise extra caution on local roadways. The Texas Department of Transportation brought its "Be Safe. Drive Smart." campaign to Texarkana on Thursday, deploying...
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