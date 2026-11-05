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Incoming Democratic majorities put AI giants on notice
By AHTRA ELNASHAR,7 days ago
WASHINGTON (TNND) — The period of Republican-controlled Washington's hands-off approach to the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence is about to end. The period of Republican-controlled Washington's hands-off approach to the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence is about to end. (TNND) Midterm voters across the country elected Democratic candidates who...