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NCDOT approves new ferry tolls for four routes beginning Jan. 1, 2027
By News 12 Staff,7 days ago
Travelers using four previously free North Carolina ferry routes will begin paying tolls in 2027 after the N.C. Board of Transportation approved new rates Thursday. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the tolls will take effect Jan. 1, 2027, under legislation passed by the North Carolina General Assembly in July requiring all state ferry routes to charge fares.
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