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Possible Love Is a Searing, Slow-Burning Tale of Inequality That Speaks to Our Current Moment
By Lacy Baugher Milas,6 days ago
Given its subject matter, Possible Love is almost certain to draw comparisons to director Bong Joon Ho’s Oscar-winning Parasite, a film that also reckons with wealth inequality and class envy. But while both (excellent) movies share a distinct and fervent consciousness of these issues, Possible Love feels like it could happen to someone you know. Perhaps it already has.