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Rumi Room Opens Second Las Vegas Location Saturday at The Bend
By James Thompson,6 days ago
Rumi Room is set to throw open the doors of its second Las Vegas Valley location this Saturday, November 7, with a grand opening running from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at The Bend in southwest Las Vegas. The new spot at 8730 W. Sunset Road, Suite G130, joins the restaurant's original home at the Evora development on South Buffalo Drive, where it first launched in 2024.
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