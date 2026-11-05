undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Spirit & Place Festival Opens 11 Days of Free Events Across Indianapolis
By Sarah Thompson,7 days ago
Indianapolis is kicking off eleven straight days of free, community-created programming Thursday evening as the 31st annual Spirit & Place Festival opens with a public conversation at Indiana Landmarks Center. The festival runs through Nov. 15 and threads more than 30 events across Central Indiana around this year's theme: Connections.
1