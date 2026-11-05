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MPD touts numerous arrests in 3 separate homicide cases within 48 hours
By Lydian Coombs,7 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has secured five arrests in three separate murder cases within 48 hours this week, including a 2023 cold case. The department touted the case updates in a release Thursday, adding that the developments reflect the investigative work of its Homicide Bureau, which maintains an 89% clearance rate for homicide cases.
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