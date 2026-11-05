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CCTA Study: AI-Powered Plaque Analysis Reveals Coronary Plaque in 87 Percent of Retired NFL Players
6 days ago
Artificial intelligence plaque analysis of CCTA scans showed that 27 percent of former NFL players had severe or extensive total plaque volume, according to a new study to be presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2026 this week. New coronary computed tomography angiography (CCTA) research demonstrates that coronary...