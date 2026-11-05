undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Congresswoman-elect Stefany Shaheen looks ahead to her first term in Congress
By New Hampshire Public Radio,7 days ago
Democrat Stefany Shaheen will represent New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. She defeated Republican Anthony DiLorenzo on Tuesday, filling the seat being vacated by Congressman Chris Pappas. Shaheen previously served on the Portsmouth City Council and the city’s police commission. She’s also the daughter of outgoing U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen.
8