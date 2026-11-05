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South Bend mayor shares updates on reparatory justice commission recommendations
By Serenity ProffittWNDU Staff,7 days ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Mayor James Mueller shared updates Thursday on where the city stands on the recommendations given in the reparations report from the city’s reparatory justice commission. The commission made 62 recommendations targeting housing, education, health care, economic opportunity and other areas. The city...