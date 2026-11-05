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Flyers visit Applewood Orchard
7 days ago
The SOAR Flyers from Norwood-Norfolk Central braved a cold and windy, but sunny school day at the Applewood Orchard. in Rensselaer Falls. Students enjoyed a hayride, tasted apples and took some home, picked out a pumpkin from the pumpkin patch, played games, and jumped on the giant pillow. 'Enduring the chilly temperatures was worth it when everyone was rewarded with some apple cider and an apple cider donut,' school officials said.