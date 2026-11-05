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7 Brew explores possible drive-through coffee location at former Bend IHOP
By Gregory Deffenbaugh,7 days ago
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- 7 Brew has taken an early step toward a possible new location at the former IHOP restaurant along Business 97, according to city records. Records show a pre-application meeting earlier this year for redevelopment of 30 NE Bend River Mall to establish a coffee-cart drive-through. The meeting indicates the company was exploring the proposal, but it does not confirm that 7 Brew will move forward.