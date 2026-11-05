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Dylan Roberts named as Colorado Senate Majority Leader as Democrats claim supermajority in state legislature
By Ryan Spencer,7 days ago
Colorado Democratic Sen. Dylan Roberts, who was reelected in Tuesday’s midterm, will serve as majority leader of the state senate, according to a news release. While a handful of races statewide are still too close to call, Democrats appear to have won a supermajority in both the state house and senate in the election. Senate Democrats have claimed victory in 24 of the chamber’s 35 seats, although two races are still not called by the Associated Press as of Thursday afternoon. The party also secured elections in 45 of the state house’s 65 seats, with 10 races too close to call.