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Vandals damage Memorial Field, football game tonight still on
By abingtonnews,4 days ago
The Green Wave football team will run down the steps onto Memorial Field tonight despite damage to the field caused by vandals over the weekend. Tire tracks remain visible across the grass playing surface, including the big white A at midfield. But the field remains playable and will be the site for tonight’s Round 1 playoff game against Wilmington.
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