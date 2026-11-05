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Card Shop Savage Breakers Club to Open in Former Green Room Space in Hoboken
By Isiah Christie,6 days ago
Another place for card collectors is coming to Hoboken. Savage Breakers Club, a brand-new trading card shop + lounge, is taking over the former Green Room space at 109 14th Street. The shop will be a space for card collectors to relax, open packs, and enjoy the hobby together. Signage has been seen at the storefront, but an opening date has not yet been announced. Read on to see the details on Savage Breakers Club, a new card shop coming to Hoboken.