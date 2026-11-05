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Wanted Nashville man on probation caught driving stolen vehicle, arrested after pursuit, police say
By Kassidy Brown,7 days ago
A wanted Nashville man who was on probation was arrested following an early Thursday morning after Mt. Juliet Police (MJPD) said they found him driving a stolen vehicle. MJPD said the 30-year-old was on felony probation for theft and was wanted since September for violating his probation. For Context. MJPD...
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