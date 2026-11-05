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Springfield charities make an impact for nutritious food for moms
By Dave Dahl,7 days ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (CAPITOL CITY NOW) – A couple of fun fund-raisers will lead to nutritious meals for women who really need them: new and expectant mothers. Make an Impact Thursday donated $29,400 to Central Counties Health Centers via Central Illinois Foodbank. The money will go “quite a ways,” said the health center’s director of community engagement, Donna Reeves (pictured, third from left). “The foodbank knows how to stretch those pennies.”