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At the Races: After the deluge
By Mary Ellen McIntireDaniela AltimariNiels Lesniewski,7 days ago
Welcome to At the Races! Each week we bring you news and analysis from the Roll Call campaign team. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here. Tuesday’s rout by Democrats has led one group dedicated to electing more Republican women to Congress to warn of a “crisis-level decline” of female GOP members on Capitol Hill.