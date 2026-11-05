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Jeff Cobb visits IPR to talk about an Americana-inspired Veterans Day Concert
By Interlochen Public Radio,6 days ago
Aurora is a choir for treble voices at Northwestern Michigan College led by Jeff Cobb. They are performing their first concert of the year next week. This concert will feature a world premiere of music by Cobb that celebrates strong women who helped shape the United States, and music that will be featured at an upcoming conference appearance in March.