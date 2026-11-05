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DJ Moore limited, Dion Dawkins did not practice on Thursday
By Myles Simmons,7 days ago
The Bills have a lengthy injury report to begin Week 9, with the club playing the Vikings on Monday night. Receiver DJ Moore (shoulder), receiver Keon Coleman (shoulder), tight end Dalton Kincaid (chest), and offensive tackle Spencer Brown (back) were all limited. Returning from injured reserve, defensive back Jordan Hancock (hamstring) was limited as well.