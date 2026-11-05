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Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce hosts Beantown Biz Bash
By Pearl Lewandowski,7 days ago
LIMA, Ohio (WLIO) — Local businesses had a chance to showcase their products and services at the Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce’s Beantown Biz Bash on Thursday. The business expo brought together local entrepreneurs, businesses and the public for a day of networking, shopping and guest speakers. Around 40 exhibitors participated in the event, which also featured speakers from the area, including Ohio State University at Lima Dean Margaret Young.