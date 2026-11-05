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Incoming Democratic majorities put AI giants on notice
By AHTRA ELNASHAR,7 days ago
WASHINGTON (TNND) — The period of Republican-controlled Washington's hands-off approach to the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence is about to end. Midterm voters across the country elected Democratic candidates who campaigned on legislative guardrails for AI and passed dozens of state and local ballot measures limiting construction of new data centers. SSRS exit polling found 56% of voters said AI and data centers were a crucial or major factor in their votes for Congress.