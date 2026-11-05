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Three Brewers, plus team, up for Silver Slugger Award
By Jackson Heiden,7 days ago
The Brewers have an opportunity to secure the most Silver Slugger Awards in one offseason, in franchise history. With the Commissioner’s Trophy already in hand, Milwaukee Brewers players will now seek to add to their personal trophy cases based on what they did throughout the regular season. This morning, three Brewers, plus the team itself, are up for Silver Slugger awards, which are presented to the best hitter at each position and team.