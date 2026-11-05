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Gunfire and Federal Standoff Near Oakland Library Lead to Two Arrests
By Nina Singh-Hudson,6 days ago
Two people were arrested and a firearm was recovered after gunfire near 88th Avenue and International Boulevard in Oakland's Webster neighborhood Wednesday morning. Oakland police said the shooting struck a victim's vehicle but caused no injuries. Officers responded around 11:30 a.m., and the incident led to a brief standoff involving police and federal agents.
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