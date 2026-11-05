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Report: DPWT informs Bryson DeChambeau he’s got full status for 2027, if he wants it
By Golf Channel Staff,6 days ago
Could Bryson DeChambeau be headed to the DP World Tour?. As DeChambeau’s former employer LIV Golf enters liquidation, the Telegraph is reporting that DeChambeau’s team has been informed by the DP World Tour that the two-time U.S. Open champion would have full playing privileges on the European circuit in 2027 should he decided to apply for membership.