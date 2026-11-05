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Reflecting on a Historic Season: Saratoga Central Catholic Ladies Soccer
By Saratoga TODAY,4 days ago
The Lady Saint Soccer team completed one of the most successful seasons in Spa Catholic history, finishing 9-6-2. The Saints lost to defending champions Fort Ann, 3-2 in a thrilling section 2 class D semifinal. Trailing 2-0 at halftime, the Ladies rallied in the second half to tie the game 2-2 with goals from Addison Quail and Grace Schaefer.