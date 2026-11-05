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Oisín Dilger appointed carillonneur, Centralia Bell Tower
3 days ago
Oisín Dilger is appointed carillonneur for the Centralia Bell Tower, Centralia, Illinois. Originally from Galway, Ireland, he earned a music degree from University College Cork during which time he began studying carillon with Adrian Gebruers. He received the Quercus Scholarship of Performing Arts in 2023 and the following year the Staf Gebruers Memorial Award. Dilger has studied at the Royal Carillon School in Mechelen, Belgium, and has performed across Belgium, the Netherlands, and in the United States. He further studied organ at the conservatory of Mechelen.
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