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Pro-ICE Sheriff Is Toppled by a Black Pastor in NC
By Asheea Smith,7 days ago
Alamance County, North Carolina, has a new sheriff in town, this time with voters ousting a pro-ICE, six-term incumbent who has faced accusations of racial profiling, discriminatory policing and anti-immigrant practices. The man stepping into the role is a Black pastor and former school resource officer who says he’s ready to usher in a new era of accountability, trust and community-centered policing.
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