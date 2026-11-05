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Thursday PM Forecast: cooler air moving in for high school, college football this weekend
By Chief Meteorologist Dr. Josh Eachus,7 days ago
Dry air will dominate the Capital Area through the end of the week before a reinforcing cold front brings cooler temperatures for the weekend. While some clouds will pass through at times, the weather looks cooperative for another weekend of football games. Reinforcing Cool Air: Arriving for the weekend. Chilliest...
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