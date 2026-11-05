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TCC to Congress: Restore transportation funding & finish the job on a multi-year reauthorization
By AJOT,4 days ago
The Transportation Construction Coalition (TCC) released the following statement urging Congress to prioritize restoring federal transportation funding and enacting a fully funded, multi-year surface transportation reauthorization during the lame-duck session, warning that the consequences of inaction affect the programs states and communities rely on to repair aging bridges, ease highway congestion, and deliver critical safety improvements.