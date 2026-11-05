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Dak Prescott Didn’t Hold Back on Recent Cowboys $27 Million Trade Rumors
By Anthony Miller,7 days ago
Less than a week remains until the NFL‘s trade deadline, and the Dallas Cowboys could be an interesting team to watch. The Cowboys have already made in-season trades after acquiring cornerback Joey Porter Jr. in the first month of the season. Dallas has been linked to other potential trades. This is despite having only 10 draft picks to work with over the next two years.