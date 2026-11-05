undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Lakers Fans Outraged At Bronny James Decision After Dalton Knecht Knicks Debut
By Eli Gregorski,7 days ago
The Los Angeles Lakers chose to waive Dalton Knecht before the start of the 2026-27 NBA season, subsequently keeping Bronny James on the roster. Knecht remained in free agency for a few days before signing a two-way deal with the New York Knicks. Neither player has necessarily been a consistent contributor for their respective teams, but after Knecht’s Knicks debut on Wednesday night, Lakers fans are making their voices heard about the team keeping the 2024 second-round pick over the first-round selection.