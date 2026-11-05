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Chaos Erupts at Jackson City Council Meeting as the Fight Over Data Centers Got Personal
By Phenix S Halley,7 days ago
City Councilman Kenneth Stokes made headlines this week after directing anti-Muslim insults at protesters during a heated city council meeting in Jackson, Miss. “Y’all take the rags off your heads. Y’all are not Muslim,” he told members of the audience, according to WLBT. The exchange went viral, but the controversy has overshadowed the issue that brought residents to City Hall – the growing fight over data centers in Mississippi.
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