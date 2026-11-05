undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Music Connects: After Calling It Quits, Men’s Vocal Ensemble A Cabbello Gets a New Life Thanks to the Mizell Center
By Kevin Fitzgerald,7 days ago
A quote often attributed to Plato says: “Music gives a soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination, and life to everything.” Famed composer Aaron Copland once proffered that, “To stop the flow of music would be like the stopping of time itself, incredible and inconceivable.”
1